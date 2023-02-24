Air Peace, Ibom Air To Suspend Operation On Election Day

Air Peace and Ibom Air have announced that it will cease operations on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The airlines stated that the cancellation was due to the upcoming presidential elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the aviation company assured customers that it would resume operations (flight) following the elections.

“Members of the public are, hereby, informed that there will be no scheduled flights on February 25, 2023, due to the conduct of the presidential and national assembly elections,” Air Peace said.

“Scheduled flight operations resume on Sunday, February 26, 2023.”

Ibom Air via a statement obtained by BizWatch Nigeria said “This is to inform you that Ibom Air will not be operating on Saturday, 25th February, 2023.

“This is due to the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to take place on this day. Normal operations will commence on 26th February, 2023.

“Please note that our offices will also be closed. You can reach us by email at [email protected] for assistance,” Ibom Air said.