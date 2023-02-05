Air Peace Expands Regional Route Network

Air Peace has expanded its regional route network with the addition of Abuja-Banjul and Abuja-Dakar connections. This development came just as the airline also kicked off plans to launch flight operations into Maiduguri and Jos.

Air Peace spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, in a statement, stated that the introduced regional connections from Abuja operate on Mondays and Fridays.

He added that Air Peace is finalising plans to expand its presence in the North East and North Central cities of Maiduguri and Jos, saying the launch dates will be announced soon.

Air Peace already operates three routes in the regions- Gombe, Ilorin, and Makurdi.

Olisa said, “These new connections and planned routes are a further testament to our determination to continually interconnect Nigeria, giving Nigerians more network options and seamless connectivity. Also, Mumbai, Tel Aviv, Malabo, and Congo Kinshasa are in the works.”

The airline said in January 2023 that it has 38 aircraft and is expecting eight brand new Embraer 195-E2s from its firm order in 2019 and an additional 15 brand new Boeing 737 Max 8 and 10 orders.

Air Peace prides itself with a network of 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes, and three international destinations.