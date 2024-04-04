Air Peace Expands Capacity on Lagos-London Route to Meet Rising Demand

Air Peace, a prominent Nigerian airline, has responded to the escalating demand for flights between Lagos and London by increasing its capacity on this route.

In an announcement made via its official Facebook account on Wednesday, the airline revealed its decision to boost capacity in light of the overwhelming interest in its London service. This expansion translates to more available seats for travelers considering Air Peace for their journey to London.

The statement expressed gratitude to both Nigerian and UK populations for their unwavering support, underscoring the airline’s commitment to upholding national pride.

The recent inaugural flight from Lagos to London witnessed a remarkable turnout, with 260 passengers boarding a Boeing 777 aircraft equipped with 274 seats. Notably, Air Peace plans to operate daily flights on this route from Lagos.

This strategic move has disrupted the competitive landscape, compelling foreign carriers that previously dominated the route to reassess their pricing strategies.

Allen Onyema, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, disclosed that tickets for Lagos-London flights with his airline are already sold out until September. During an interview with Arise TV, Onyema shared Air Peace’s ambitious plans for fleet expansion, citing the company’s possession of over 30 aircraft with orders in place for an additional 33. He emphasized the airline’s goal to surpass 60 aircraft in its fleet, reflecting its commitment to growth and excellence in the aviation industry.