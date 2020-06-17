Air Peace Denies Requesting Payment for Evacuation Flight to Dubai

The management of Air Peace has denied having any link with despicable efforts of one Mr Simon that has been sending messages to unsuspecting customers, fleecing them of their money. Simon with the handle @simono1219 has been requesting the airline’s customers to pay for a non-existent evacuation flight.

This was disclosed by the airline in a statement it issued on Tuesday via its Twitter handle. It explained that the individual and others like him brand themselves as ‘agents of Air Peace’, sliding into peoples’ direct messages and sending them unsolicited and mischievous messages.

It stated, “The general public is hereby advised to shun messages from such swindlers, as Air Peace has not engaged an agent for special or evacuation flights. Passengers will normally pay directly to us. If you receive such a deceitful message, kindly send a mail to our call centre to confirm its authenticity and enable us to do the needful.”

Meanwhile, about three weeks ago, the management of Air Peace was contacted by the Indian High Commission in Nigeria to undertake the evacuation of stranded Indian nationals to Kerala, India. The airline explained that a list of passengers that would be attended to have been released and it has started reaching out to the Indians on Saturday.

It stated, “A list of the passengers to be attended to has already been given to us and we have commenced reaching out to them. The flight shall depart Lagos on May 30, 2020, to Cochin Airport, Kerala.”

The flight is not free anyway. According to the airline, payments are expected immediately and they are; Economy class for $1,300 and Business class is tagged $1,700.

Source: Nairametrics