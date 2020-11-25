Air Peace Begins Flight Operations To Jamaica

November 25, 2020 34

Air Peace has scheduled December for the commencement of its inaugural direct flight to Jamaica.

It also explained that regional flights would commence into Accra, Banjul, Freetown, Dakar, Monrovia, Dubai, Johannesburg the same month.

This disclosure was made by the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mrs Toyin Olajide, who lamented the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.

“COVID-19 affected airlines everywhere in different ways. In our case, we had several aircraft out on C-check maintenance abroad before the pandemic.

“These aircraft were supposed to have since come back one after another but because of lockdown in those countries since February, the maintenance facilities shut down, too.

“The Nigerian C-check regime is driven by the calendar, which implies that every aircraft has a timeframe they must go for mandatory checks, usually between 18-24 months,” Olajide explained.

The Air Peace boss noted that the serviced planes would be back next week, adding that three brand new aircraft would be ready in December.