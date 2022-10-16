Air Peace Announces New Flight To Israel

Air Peace’s CEO, Allen Onyema, has stated that the company is willing to operate direct flights to Israel.

Over the weekend, Onyema paid a courtesy visit to Yakubu Pam, executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), at his office in Abuja.

Michael Freeman, the Israeli ambassador to Nigeria, accompanied the airline’s founder.

He stated that Air Peace wished to begin flights from Lagos to Tel Aviv in order to reduce the burden of connecting flights on Nigerian pilgrims.

Israel flights kick-off: Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Mr Michael Freeman pay courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakuba Pam.



Lagos-Tel Aviv route is in the works. #flyairpeace pic.twitter.com/rPfRFLD2P1 — Air Peace (@flyairpeace) October 15, 2022

On his part, Pam said: “Having a direct flight to Israel by a Nigerian airline will curtail the issue of high expenditure and reduce abscondment.”

“Our joy is that our own person, a Nigerian, will be the first to have this opportunity to airlift pilgrims directly to Israel”.

Pam added that it would significantly reduce the cost of flights, and he thanked the ambassador for deeming it necessary to pay a courtesy visit to NCPC.

“We are very humble to receive you here in your capacity as one who represents the entire country of Israel in Nigeria,” he said.

He went on to say that the NCPC was established primarily to coordinate and supervise Christian pilgrimages to Israel and other holy sites around the world.

Pam praised the ambassador for his zeal and perseverance in charting a course for Christian pilgrimage, as well as Onyema for his national humanitarian interventions.

Freeman, for his part, thanked the NCPC president for all of his efforts in furthering the cause of Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria.

He expressed his pleasure at working with the NCPC.

“We have a true partnership to grow together,” Freeman added.