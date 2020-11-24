Air France To Resume Flights To Nigeria From December 7

November 24, 2020 33

Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have announced the resumption of flight operations into Abuja and Lagos from December 7.

The airline in a statement on Monday said passengers could now fly Air France and KLM from Nigeria (Abuja and Lagos) to Paris and Amsterdam, with the possibility of transfer to other European and North Atlantic destinations.

The airline advised customers to check the entry and travel requirements for their destinations in line with travel restrictions and governmental authorisations.

General Manager Air France KLM Nigeria and Ghana, Michel Colleau, was quoted to have said, “Flights to and from Lagos and Abuja will be operated in strict compliance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and international health protocols, adhering to the highest standards of health and hygiene.”

Travellers were also assured of safety on their travels.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Air France and KLM were on November 17 approved to operate international flights into Nigeria by the Federal Government.