Air France, Lufthansa, KLM, Qatar Airways To Resume Flights Into Nigeria

November 17, 2020 36

Air France, Lufthansa, KLM and Qatar Airways have received approval to resume operations in the country.

This was confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday by Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the presidential task force on COVID-19 (PTF), in March, shut down all airports to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

READ ALSO: Buhari Presides Over Quarterly National Security Council Meeting

Domestic flights resumed in all airports in July while international flights resumed at the Lagos and Abuja airports in September.

However, the government still restricted 10 airlines from operating in the country when international flight resumed on September 5.

At the time, Sirika said Air France and KLM airlines were not granted approval for flight operations because “tourist visa holders are not allowed entry” in the airlines’ originating countries.

However, Sirika, on Tuesday, said the aviation ministry is working with the health ministry, Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 to ensure that the three other airports are opened.

He tweeted: “We are working with the Ministry of Health, CACOVID & the PTF to open Kano, Port Harcourt & possibly Enugu airports before the end of the year. Also Lufthansa, Air France/KLM has been given go-ahead to resume. Qatar Airways is approved to start Abuja. Thank you for your patience.”