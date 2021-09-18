Air Fare Saw Least Increase In August In New NBS Report

September 18, 2021 36

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released the Transport Fare Watch Report for August 2021, and air fares saw the least increase in the month of August, with a month-on-month increase of 0.03 percent and 0.53 percent year-on-year.

According to the report, transportation fares for bus journeys within cities rose by 4.98 percent month-on-month and 50.03 percent year-on-year.

It rose from N410.17 in July 2021 to N430.58 in August 2021, while Zamfara, Bauchi, and Taraba ranked high for states with the highest transportation fares with N670.28, N635.12, and N550.13 respectively.

For intercity trips, transportation fares for commuters increased by 1.80 percent month-on-month and 24.99 percent year-on-year from N2,542.95 in July to N2,588.69 in August 2021.

It added that “States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,700.15), Lagos (N3,600.04) and Sokoto (N3,450.16) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,859.36), Bauchi (N1,900.60) and AkwaI-bom (N1,950.20).”

Air Fares

Air fares saw an increase from N36,793.24 in July to N36,805.41 in August 2021; while states with the highest airfares include Rivers with N38,900, followed by Edo with N38,500, and Lagos with N38,200.

States with the lowest airfares include Akwa-Ibom with N33,100, Sokoto with N33,700, and Gombe with N35,200.

Motorcycle Fare

The NBS report stated that the average fare paid by commuters for trips on motorcycles (per drop) grew by 3.17 percent month-on-month and 54.20 percent year-on-year.

It grew to N303.25 in August from N294.02 in July 2021, and the “States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Yobe (N500.45), Lagos (N487.23) and Taraba (N465.08) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa(N107.06), Niger (N180.12) and Katsina (N180.27).”

Water Ways Fare

The report said, “Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 1.97% month-on-month and by 23.55% year-on-year to N848.36 in August 2021 from N831.97 in July 2021. States with highest fare by waterway passenger transport were Delta (N2,550.46), Bayelsa (N2,500.47) and Rivers (N2,300.06) while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Borno (N270.64), Kebbi

(N360.11) and Taraba (N380.20).”