BREAKING: Ailing Ekeremadu’s Daughter Seeks Free Kidney

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu’s daughter Sonia, on Monday, September 12, 2022, appealed to members of the public for free kidney.

In a note addressed cited by BizWatch Nigeria, Sonia, whose parents are currently facing charges of organ harvesting in the United Kingdom (UK), revealed that she was diagnosed with kidney disease three years ago, and she is in dire need of a donor.

“I, Sonia Ekweremadu, hereby appeal to the general public to come to my aid and save my life.

“I dropped out of my postgraduate studies at the University of Newcastle in 2019 when I was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, FSGS Nephrotic Syndome. My family has battled to save my life and has taken me to various hospital but the illness persisted and kept degenerating.

“I’m alive today by the special grace of God. I am presently in London, UK, receiving five hours of dialysis 3-4 times a week. This is at the expense of my family as I am not qualified for NHS due to m immigration status,” her note read partly.

The Ekweremadu’s daughter, however, maintained that her potential donor shouldn’t have financial expectations, and must be passionate about helping her.

More to follow…