AIICO Says It Remitted Pensions Assets To PTAD, Refutes Claims

April 17, 20210124
The management of insurance company AIICO Insurance Plc. has refuted claims that it did not remit all pension assets to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

Recall that BizWatch Nigeria reported that some top insurance bosses, including AIICO, would face a Senate committee over the non-remittance of pension assets to PTAD.

In a press release issued by AIICO’s Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications Department, Segun Olalandu, the insurance firm said that it had transferred all due pension assets and that it remained compliant with the directive.

It said, “The attention of the Management of AIICO Insurance Plc. has been drawn to a recent report in the media on allegations of non-remittance of pension assets to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

“AIICO Insurance Plc. hereby wishes to inform the public that all pension assets due for remittance have been duly transferred to PTAD since the year 2017, in full compliance with the directive.

READ ALSO: DPR Defends Itself Over Claims Of Unknown Crude Oil Volume Nigeria Produces

“Both parties are presently engaged in a reconciliation exercise to conclude the process. We implore the public to disregard any information that may suggest otherwise as there are no basis to that effect.

“AIICO Insurance Plc. is and remains a responsible corporate citizen of Nigeria and ensures best practice in all its business activities and operations in line with extant laws and regulatory provisions guiding its practice.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

