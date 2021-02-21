Aide To Delta State Gov. Killed By Gunmen

February 21, 2021 32

Gunmen killed Okiemute Sowho, the Special Assistant on Youth Development to the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Reports have it that the aide was shot at a buidling site in the Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State after he was followed by the gunmen.

Confirming the incident was the Acting State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Edafe Bright who said that investigations into the case had begun.

Edafe, in a short statement, said, “It is true that we have a report that an aide to the governor was killed; however, we are yet to get full details but investigations have begun in earnest to track down his killers.”

The gunmen were reportedly seen leaving the scene in a white Toyota Venza.

Prior to his death, Sowho was a councillorship aspirant running under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).