AIB Submits Interim Report On Kaduna Crash Involving Former COAS, Attahiru,10 Others

September 16, 20210164
The interim report on the air crash involving an aircraft conveying the former Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers, which occurred on May 21, 2021, has been submitted by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

The interim report was submitted by the AIB chief executive officer, Akin Olateru, to the chief of air staff, Oladayo Amao, on Wednesday.

Shortly after the air mishap, the chief of air staff set up a committee to probe the circumstances that resulted in the crash, which involved a NAF King-350 aircraft.

The AIB listed 27 findings in the report and made eight safety recommendations.

“After about three months of painstaking joint investigation, the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Engr Akin Olateru FNSE, today 15 September 2021 submitted an interim report on the sad incident to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Amao, at his office at NAF Headquarters, Abuja,” a statement by Edward Gabkwet, NAF spokesman, reads.

“The submitted report is organised into three sections: namely; the information obtained in the course of the investigation; analysis of data collected in view of the Board’s Terms of Reference; and the conclusion, which covers the initial findings and immediate recommendations.

“It should be noted that at this interim stage, a total of 27 initial findings and 8 immediate safety recommendations were made for the convening authority, as well as other aviation related agencies for immediate implementation.

“It is expected that the final report will contain the flight data recorder readout, the reviewed operator’s and service provider’s standard operating procedures, as well as other detailed analysis.”

Speaking during the presentation of the report, the air chief commended the collaboration between NAF and the AIB, adding that it would help to promote transparency.

In his remarks, Olateru said copies of the report will also be submitted to the minister of aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), as part of efforts to ensure that the recommendations are implemented.

About Author

AIB Submits Interim Report On Kaduna Crash Involving Former COAS, Attahiru,10 Others
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

