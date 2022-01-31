AIB Rekindles Partnership With NCAT

January 31, 2022 15

As the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has rekindled its partnership with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria (NCAT), it prepares to launch its world-class training facility for human resources development in capacity development other projects.

Its Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, AIB-N, Mr. Akin Olateru, said this when the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria (NCAT), Capt. Alkali Modibbo and his top management team paid a visit to the AIB corporate head office in Abuja, where he said the Bureau’s training facility is 90 per cent completed and would be the first in Africa before the end of 2023.

NCAT Rector, Capt. Moddibo noted that synergy is maintained among associate agencies, considering the aviation industry’s global challenges that require immense innovation and dedication.

The Commissioner said the AIB-N Training Centre located close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Abuja is about 90 per cent completed and should be ready in the third quarter of 2022.

“AIB is setting up a training school, which is the first of its kind in the history of Africa. That will be the first. It is a welcomed initiative. We have been talking to NCAT, among great institutions globally that teach aircraft accident investigation courses. “

We have worked on a curriculum, and we will want us to revisit that because the training school is about 90 per cent completed,” he said.

He added that the essence of the facility is to deepen training as AIB-N prioritises workforce development, adding that the visit would deepen their collaboration on training.

The AIB-N Commissioner urged the NCAT to create a platform for training all non-technical personnel of the aviation industry on aviation awareness appreciation programmes.

“This visit is in the spirit of collaboration. Training is extremely important in any organisation, which makes the organisation grow. Training is what has been central to what we do. So far, in the AIB, we have trained 48 of our staff at NCAT. Before this year, we will be training 16 of our staff to have a private pilot licence (PPL). The programme is starting February 14th this year. So far, we have trained 17 of our aircraft engineers at NCAT. We are currently having nine of our staff on student review.”

“We have trained two of our air traffic controllers and two dispatchers at NCAT. Recently, one of the new units we set up, the Command-and-Control Centre, also had seven staff trained on radiotelephony. So, it is a partnership that is growing,” he noted.

Olateru urged the States and Federal Government to be sponsoring students in NCAT as they used to do, adding that this would enable children of poor backgrounds to benefit from NCAT training services.

Modibbo also said AIB-N’s commitment to acquiring modern facilities and human resources development resonates positively with NCAT, adding that NCAT has been re-equipping to remain at the forefront in aviation education.

The Rector urged for more patronage from AIB-N even as he appreciated the synergy between the two agencies in capacity development.

The Rector also commended the efforts being made by the aviation college to increase security on its campus, adding that more than 40 armed security operatives have been deployed to man the institution’s security system.

According to him, both the Kaduna State and the Federal Government worked hard to ensure adequate security in the area.

The two aviation agencies also reviewed mutual benefits and collaboration areas to enhance aviation safety and development further.