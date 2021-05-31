fbpx
Aguero Completes 2 year Transfer Deal With Barcelona

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALSPORTS

Aguero Completes 2 year Transfer Deal With Barcelona

May 31, 20210119
Aguero Completes 2 year Transfer Deal With Barcelona

Manchester City’s all-time goal scorer, Sergio Aguero, has completed a 2 year transfer deal to Barcelona.

Aguero scored 260 goals, winning five league titles, a record six Football League Cups, and an FA Cup to his credit.

Barcelona made an official announcement of the deal on its Twitter handle on Monday.

READ ALSO: Week 48 Pool Result For Sat 5 June 2021

“FC Barcelona and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüerohave reached an agreement for the player to join the Club from 1 July when his contract with Manchester City expires,” the statement read.

“The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season and his buy-out clause is set at 100 million euros.”

About Author

Aguero Completes 2 year Transfer Deal With Barcelona
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Higuain COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
February 3, 20190148

Higuain Scores Brace as Chelsea Trounces Huddersfield

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Maurizio Sarri says Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard are “suitable” to play with each other, as the pair both struck twice in Chelsea’s dom
Read More
Capital MarketINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 12, 20170125

Global Stock Market Index Dips by 0.4%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram MSCI’s all-country stock world stock index <.MIWD00000PUS) slid 0.04 percent as much of Wall Street retreated. Earlier, Germany’s DAX index .
Read More
Salah SPORTS
May 11, 20180110

Salah Charges Teammates to End Season on Winning Note

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Multi-award winning Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah is not resting on his laurels as he urged the club to end the Premier League season with a last day vic
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.