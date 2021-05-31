Aguero Completes 2 year Transfer Deal With Barcelona

May 31, 2021 119

Manchester City’s all-time goal scorer, Sergio Aguero, has completed a 2 year transfer deal to Barcelona.

Aguero scored 260 goals, winning five league titles, a record six Football League Cups, and an FA Cup to his credit.

Barcelona made an official announcement of the deal on its Twitter handle on Monday.

“FC Barcelona and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüerohave reached an agreement for the player to join the Club from 1 July when his contract with Manchester City expires,” the statement read.

“The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season and his buy-out clause is set at 100 million euros.”