Agriculture: Nigeria Will Collaborate With Belarus – Buhari

December 8, 20210272
President Muhammadu Buhari said that Nigeria will collaborate with the Republic of Belarus for the mutual benefit of both countries, especially in Agriculture.

President Buhari said this on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving Gen. Victor Sheiman, Special Envoy of President Alexandar Lukashenko of Belarus.

Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the President, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘I’m impressed with the progress Belarus has made. We shall surely collaborate, says President Buhari.’

The President after listening to the presentation of the visitor said, “I’m impressed with the progress you have made as a country. We can benefit a lot from your experiences.

“I’ve taken note of your capacities, and we will contact you for areas we can collaborate, and work together, especially in agriculture. We have the land, the people, you have the technology, and you will surely hear from us.”

Gen. Sheiman had earlier commended Buhari for working “for the benefit of Nigerian people,” noting that it was exactly what President Lukashenko was doing in Belarus.

He added, “We are a stable and friendly country, trying to be self-sufficient in many areas. We can offer a lot of opportunities to Nigerians. We will love to cooperate in industry, agriculture, petroleum, refineries, education, joint trading, transport, the building of oil and gas pipelines, manufacturing of tyres, tractors, defense equipment, and several others.”

The Special Envoy said Belarus was fully sufficient in agriculture and sells surplus food products worth up to $7billion yearly.

He added that Belarus was ready to cooperate with Nigeria in mechanised agriculture, and can also help in the fight against terrorism.

Agriculture: Nigeria Will Collaborate With Belarus – Buhari
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

