Agricultural Policies Created 13million Jobs – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said that Nigeria’s agricultural policies have created 13 million jobs in the country.

He made the remarks during an interactive session in Washington DC co-hosted by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

According to presidential aide Garba Shehu, his principal stated on Saturday that these direct and indirect jobs are proof of the administration’s agricultural policies.

While expounding on steps taken by his administration to expand the nation’s economy since 2015, he stated that the President noted that targeted interventions in agriculture transitioned the country from being a net importer of rice to becoming self-sufficient in production.

Away from agriculture, Buhari stated that, contrary to what was available when he took office in 2015, no local government area in Nigeria is under Boko Haram terrorist control.

In response to a question about the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) readiness to conduct the 2023 elections, he stated that the Commission is ready.

“I made sure they were given all the resources they requested because I don’t want any excuses that they were denied funds by the government,” the 80-year-old leader said.

Buhari also cautioned Western nations not to rush to phase out the use of fossil fuels in order to maintain a healthy climate.