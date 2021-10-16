Agric Sector Lifted 4.21 million Nigerians Out Of Poverty – Minister

October 16, 2021 114

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Mahmood, says about 4.21 million Nigerians have been lifted out of poverty through the government’s intervention in the agriculture sector in the past two years.

He made this known on Friday at a ministerial press briefing in celebration of the 2021 World Food Day in Abuja.

He said, “Through our various empowerment initiatives along production, processing and marketing of agricultural commodities, we have lifted a total of 4,205,576 Nigerians out of poverty in the last two years.

“This is going to continue as part of Mr President’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years.”

According to him, a total of 2,205,576 farmers, comprising youths and women, were trained and empowered on different agricultural value chains.

READ ALSO: Bitcoin Crosses $60,000 Mark Since April

He said through the National Accelerated Fish Production Programme, a total of 783,102 metric tonnes of fish were cultivated via the exploration of marine resources in Deep Sea/Exclusive Economic Zone and the exploration of inland water bodies by fish farmers and fishermen.

The minister said the agricultural sector would increase its contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product from 23 percent to 50 percent in the next 10 years.

He noted that with the concerted efforts of agricultural entrepreneurs and the inputs of other industry operators, the sector would achieve the target.