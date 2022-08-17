Agric Ministry Under Investigation Over N18bn Bush-Clearing Contracts

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture is under investigation by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts for the awarding of contracts totalling over N18.9 billion to numerous contractors to clear bushes during the COVID-19 shutdown.

This was announced by the committee’s chairman, Oluwole Oke, on Tuesday at an inquiry hearing.

The representative said that the House was curious about the location and importance of such projects. He revealed that the ministry and the involved corporations had thus been invited by the committee.

However, the invited firms conspicuously skipped the hearing without giving a valid excuse.