August 30, 20210148

August 30, 20210148
Aggrieved Electricity Association Members Sign MoU Of Solidarity

Aggrieved members of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to remain together.

The MoU, which was signed by 11 union members including the President General, Dr Chris Okonkwo and General Secretary, Mr Nnamdi Ajibothe on Aug. 26, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

The MoU was reached following the intervention of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in the crisis that engulfed the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the national leadership announced at a news conference on Aug.16 that it had expelled some of the union’s aggrieved members over antiunion activities.

It accused the aggrieved members of breaking the union’s constitution with impunity.

Crisis engulfed the union following a misunderstanding of the proposal to change the venue of its next National Delegates Conference (NDC) from Kano State to Abuja.

The MoU states that the aggrieved members apologised to the union over their action since the crisis, if any.

It added that both sides of the crisis undertook to respect the sanctity of SSAEAC Constitution and those of the Central Executive Committee, the National Executive Council (NEC) and NDC decisions.

“The parties also agreed that all branches should submit their Financial Reports from 2016 to date without further delay.

“Both parties agreed to abide by the electoral guidelines as already published and in use. However, any observations can be reviewed by the NEC.

“Both parties gave irrevocable undertaking not to go back to actions that led to the expulsion, including writing letters outside the constitutionally authorised office of the General Secretary.

“Consequently, on the instructions of the Registrar of Trade Unions, it was agreed that all actions and decisions taken as a result of the crisis including impeachment, expulsion and letters to banks should be reversed immediately.

“On the issue of emergency NEC of Aug. 16, 2021, the next NEC meeting scheduled for October 2021 shall have the opportunity of reviewing decisions on issues of concern taken at that NEC meeting.

“Both parties appealed to their members to remain loyal and trust that the association remains strong and united despite the challenges of the past few weeks.

“Both parties agreed that all elections should be free and fair without undue interference from any quarter,” it stated.

Aggrieved Electricity Association Members Sign MoU Of Solidarity
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

