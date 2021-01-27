fbpx
Agency Unsure If Vaccinated People Can Pass COVID-19

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVID-19 NewsNEWS

Agency Unsure If Vaccinated People Can Pass COVID-19

January 27, 20210133
Agency Unsure If Vaccinated People Can Pass COVID-19

It is still not known whether people vaccinated against Covid-19 can still transmit the coronavirus, the head of the EU’s medicine regulator told MEPs on Tuesday.

There are also concerns about whether vaccines developed last year will be effective against new mutations of the coronavirus strain now circulating the globe.

But preliminary indications are that the vaccines in use so far in the European Union — by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna — “will continue to be effective against at least the UK variant”, said Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency.

“I think the South African variant is more complicated, and we need additional work to determine the efficacy,” she added.

On possible post-vaccine immunity, she said clinical trial data did not look at transmission “but it is something that we’re asking the companies to look at”.

READ ALSO: NECO Selects New Date For 2020 SSCE Exam

The comments, provided via videolink to the European Parliament, came as member countries begin to restrict travel to curb the variants’ propagation while hoping that vaccines might provide a solution.

Cooke also addressed delivery delays to the EU of doses from BioNTech-Pfizer and from AstraZeneca, which is poised to get authorisation by the end of this week.

While unable to shed light on the cause of the delay — something she said fell to the European Commission, which signed the purchase contracts with the firms — Cooke stressed the EMA “can work to help solve any type of manufacturing issues that do delay the supply.”

This could include helping to open of extra manufacturing sites.

She demurred on what authorisation the EMA might give the AstraZeneca vaccine when asked about German media reports — later denied by the German government — that the jab could be less effective in people over 75.

Some reports have suggested that the EMA may only approve the AstraZeneca jab for the under 55s.

“I’m not going to prejudge any decision because this is a scientific and expert discussion that is ongoing. But it it is possible to conclude an authorisation that would focus on a particular age group or it’s possible to conclude for a wider age group,” she said

-AFP

Related tags :

About Author

Agency Unsure If Vaccinated People Can Pass COVID-19
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 21, 2013038

Agric: NAPEP Partners With Stakeholders to Address Irrigation Problem

The National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) said it would support agriculture production as a means of fighting poverty in the rural communities. Malam Mukhtar Tafawa-Balewa, the National Coord
Read More
March 1, 20151258

Stoke City Hopes To Extend Victor Moses’ Stay After Impressive Season

Mark Hughes, Stoke City manager, has revealed that the club will like to extend Chelsea winger, Victor Moses‘s stay after an impressive loan spell at the Britannia Stadium. The Nigeria internati
Read More
July 22, 2013027

Research & Consulting Analyst (R&CA) at Sawubona Advisory Services

At Sawubona Advisory Services, we believe that winners are people who have the vision to see and the ability to execute new things. We do not pursue new for the sake of doing new things, we seek new t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon