Again, Insurgents Destroy Power Towers, Plunge Maiduguri into Darkness

March 28, 2021051
Few days after electricity was restored to some parts of Maiduguri, the insurgents have again vandalised two towers, cutting off electricity supply to the state.

According to a statement issued by the General Manager, Public Affairs at Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mrs Ndidi Mbah, on Saturday, the two towers on the Damaturu – Maidugiri 330kiloVolt (KV)Transmission Line were bombed early on Saturday .

Mbah said that the Saturday vandalism took place after TCN had made concerted effort and restored power to Maiduguri on March 24, two months after the first incident.

“The incident, which occurred at about 5.56 a.m. on March 27 again cut power supply to Maiduguri and its environs,” she said.

“This time, the insurgents chain bombed two other towers; T152 and T153 on the same line route of the other incident,” Mbah added.

She, however, said TCN would continue to do all that it could to ensure power supply was restored to the affected areas.

The Company has announced the restoration of electricity to Maiduguri four days ago using temporary 33kV high tension poles as a by-pass transmission line, promising that its engineers will continue to reconstruct the three vandalised towers.

