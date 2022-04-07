After NURTW’s Sacking, MC Oluomo Appointed Park Chairman In Lagos

April 7, 2022 122

Following his sacking by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as the Chairman of its Lagos Chapter, the state government has appointed Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, aka, MC Oluomo, as its Parks Management Committee Chairman.

As reported on BizWatch Nigeria, NURTW sacked MC Oluomo for insubordination and incitement.

However, in a statement addressed to members of the public on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso noted that MC Oluomo by the function of his new appointment, will going forward oversee the affairs of motor parks and garages across the state.

Similarly, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was appointed as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Government has set up a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

“This is in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers are not allowed to threaten law and order.

“The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state,is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.

“Members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, are:

Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – (Deputy Chairman ) Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary) Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye Alh Mustapha Adekunle Alh Ganiyu Shittu Alh Mukaila Runsewe Alh Sulyman Yusuf Alh Mufutau Mutiu Alh Yinka Hassan Alh Sunday Ogunleye Alh Moshood Omojowa Alh Ismaila Aigoro Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O Alh Akeem Tijani Mrs Omolabake Adelakun Comrade Kazeem Hassan Alh Wasiu Amole Alh Ganiyu Ayinde Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye John Victor Owolabi Saburi Salami Ibrahim Onitiju Odusanya Gbenga

“Members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

“The Government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.”