After 44 Days In Power, UK Prime Minister Resigns

Liz Truss has tendered her resignation as the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister.

Truss, who succeeded Boris Johnson, became the shortest-serving UK Prime Minister on Thursday, October 20, 2022, after spending 44 days in power.

“I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.

“Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. With a mandate to change this, we delivered on energy bills.

“I recognise, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.

“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

“This morning, I met the chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week,” Truss stated as she announced her decision to resign.

Truss will, however, remain in office pending the time that her successor would be chosen.

More to follow…