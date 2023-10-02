AFRIMA, Others Hold Emergency Summit On Nigerian Music Industry

To identify and initiate lasting solutions to critical challenges in the music industry, AFRIMA Music Business Summit in partnership with the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Record Label Proprietors Initiative (RELPI), Association of Music Artist Managers of Nigeria (AMAMN) and Music Publishers Association of Nigeria (MPAN) held an emergency summit of stakeholders on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

The summit focused on the rebirth of the music, entertainment, arts, culture, and hospitality sector/industry in Nigeria commences at 6:00 PM (Nigerian time) took place virtually via Zoom.

According to the President of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, Mike Dada, stakeholders invited for the meeting include musicians/artistes, record labels, A&R, producers, promoters, artiste’s managers, brands, songwriters, DJs & video vixens, video directors, equipment production and rental companies, publishing companies, streaming service companies, entertainment lawyers, royalty companies, choreographers/dancers, entertainment/music journalists and media, culture and music enthusiast, other supporting professionals: cameramen, editors, make-up, hairstylist, costumiers, among others.

Stakeholders at the end of the summit were expected to come up with ideas and proposed bills to ensure professionalization of the music/entertainment industry.