Africa’s Stars Shine Bright At 8th AMVCAs

May 16, 20220111
The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) came to a rousing end on Saturday, 14 May 2022, with winners announced on the biggest and most glamorous night to celebrate African film and TV talent.

The movies, Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story and Amina came tops with four AMVCA honors each with Best Director going to Ramsey Nouah for Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story and Best Overall Movie to Amina.

In the public voting categories, Stan Nze clinched the award for Best Actor in Drama while Osas Ighodaro won Best Actress in Drama. First time AMVCA nominees, Samuel Perry popularly known as ‘Broda Shaggi’ and Omowunmi Dada won Best Actor in a Comedy and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama respectively.

Producer, Rogers Ofime, also had multiple wins in the categories; Best Television Series for The Mystic River, Best Indigenous Language Movie (Hausa) for Voiceless and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series for The Johnsons.

The regional awards saw Collision Course winning Best Movie West Africa, while The Girl in the Yellow Jumper and Hairareb won in the Best Movie East Africa and Best Movie Southern Africa respectively.

In the special recognition categories, the AMVCA industry Merit award for this edition was given to veteran Nigerian actress, journalist and television presenter, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett (OON) whilst the Trailblazer award, an award given to an outstanding achievement by a young and upcoming act, went to Teni Aladese.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

Africa’s Stars Shine Bright At 8th AMVCAs
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

