Africa’s Leading Independent Telecommunications Services Provider, Phase3 Telecom, Bags Multiple Prestigious Technology Awards

February 11, 2022

Phase3 Telecom (www.Phase3Telecom.com), Africa’s leading independent aerial fibre optic network infrastructure and telecommunications services provider, recently received two highly prestigious technology awards.

The Technology service provider received the Best Fibre Optic Infrastructure Service Provider award at the Cyber Africa Awards. This marks the company’s third award category win and fourth recognition by Cyber Africa across its platforms since 2011 for its continuing industry contributions within the telecommunications and technology spaces. In the same period, Phase3 was awarded the Broadband Service Provider of The Year at the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA).



The Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) is an award ceremony organised to recognise, celebrate and reward Technology Entrepreneurs, Innovators, Academicians, Inventors and policymakers (Government) in Nigeria through online voting.

The Awards aims to build a large scale and internationally recognised Technology Awards in Nigeria. The award ceremony is organised by Technology AVENUE, a leading Technology, Media, Events & Entertainment Management Company with an unparalleled and unique approach to service delivery.



Commenting on the high honours, Phase3 Executive Chairman, Stanley Jegede, called the awards an auspicious recognition in the wake of the company’s 18th year of business operations.

“These awards reaffirm our team’s commitment to investing and innovating to foster digital transformation; engender top value for clients and strengthen our vision to firmly establish West Africa as a powerhouse in global technology and telecommunications play,” he said.



The awards reinforce the company’s mission to provide excellent services to connect people and businesses for the socio-economic development of Africa. To achieve this, Phase3 has invested in state-of-the-art digital infrastructure to significantly improve connectivity in the ECOWAS region and other international markets. In doing so, Phase3 expanded its suite of managed services, products and solutions/innovations to bridge the digital divide in Africa.