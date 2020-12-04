December 4, 2020 29

Unveiled with ten Nigerian galleries is the first African Art Gallery Aggregator which represents more than two hundred and fifty artists. The platform expects to grow and incorporate new Nigerian and African galleries in the upcoming months.

Over the past few years, African art has become highly popular and has reached new records in prices. In 2018, the Nigerian artworks ‘Tutu’ by Ben Enwonwu and ‘Bush Babies’ by Njideka Akunyili Crosby reached the exorbitant prices of $1,68 million and $3,41 million at Bonhams and Sotheby’s auctions respectively.

“Unfortunately the prices seen at international auctions are far from what the galleries or artists receive for their work” – says Ana Acha, founder of Aworanka. “Our main objective is to support the development of the African art industry and give value to galleries and artists so that they can access markets abroad and receive fair prices for their work”.

“Creating an online database and selling online is an expensive and time-consuming process. At Aworanka we minimize those costs by supporting different galleries at the same time. In fact, galleries don’t pay anything for the subscription and there is only a fee whenever an artwork is sold.”- says Ana Acha.

This platform was founded by Ana Acha, co-founder of the Nigerian magazine Malimbe, the in-flight magazine of four Nigerian Airlines.

Buyers on Aworanka will benefit from the security and transparency processes established by the marketplace. Aworanka reviews the conditions and authenticity of every artwork handles all the export documentation and has partnered with DHL for shipping by integrating their system into Aworanka’s platform. Aworanka has integrated secure payment gateways into the website with SSL (Secure Socket Layer) and 3D Secure encryption methods.

Every month, Aworanka partners with new galleries to offer a diverse mix of artworks and artists in the fields of painting, sculpture, prints and photography. All artworks will be inspired and created by African artists.