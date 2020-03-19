Africa’s Coronavirus Infection Cases Rise to 633, Death Count Swells to 17

.The number of persons infected by COVID-19 in Africa has climbed to 633, the World Health Organisation has said.

The Gambia, Mauritius and Zambia have all reported their first cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Nigeria has also experienced its bout of the surge, as five new cases were recorded Wednesday.

The WHO, which stated this in the early hours of Thursday, through it’s Twitter handle, @WHOAFRO, said; “633 confirmed COVID19 cases in Africa in 33 countries and 17 deaths. In past 24 hrs, The Gambia, Mauritius and Zambia have announced first cases. @WHO is supporting countries with surveillance, diagnostics & treatment.”