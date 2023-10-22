Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party, VerveLife 6.0: An African Celebration Of Fitness And Wellness

Verve, Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, has announced the grand finale of its VerveLife 6.0 fitness and wellness event, slated to hold on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The grand finale promises a memorable experience for fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers, as it will feature an esteemed lineup of fitness experts and dance instructors who will guide attendees through invigorating workout sessions and exciting dance routines.

Culminating in the unparalleled fusion of fitness, and music, attendees will also be treated to great performances by premium band, Alternate Sound, and on the sidelines, there will be breakout sessions, and other wellness-promoting activities.

In line with its unwavering commitment to providing top-tier and holistic experiences for fitness enthusiasts, Verve has partnered with renowned brands such as global sportwear brand, adidas as well as Technogym, Aquafina, Pocari Sweat and others.

Commenting on the VerveLife 6.0 grand finale, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications at Interswitch Group said that the VerveLife Initiative is a demonstration of the firm’s commitment to empower Africans to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

She said that following the successful round of VerveLife 6.0 satellite events organized in select cities across country, and beyond, where more enthusiasts were given a taste of the fun, fitness, food and music that is Vervelife’s consistent signature, the stage has been set to host the VerveLife grand finale on the first Saturday of November, at the popular Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

She said “Celebrating the journey towards fitness and well-being is at the heart of VerveLife 6.0. We believe that health is not just a destination; it’s a lifelong adventure. By joining hands with distinguished brands such as adidas, Technogym, Aquafina and Pocari Sweat, we are excited to elevate this celebration to new heights, ensuring that our attendees are left with nothing short of an exciting blend of fitness, music, and wellness that gives them a breath of fresh air”.

“VerveLife is a testament to our commitment to inspire and uplift individuals on their quest for a healthier and happier life. In line with this year’s theme, “Breathe” we invite everyone to take a soothing deep breath while on this journey of well-being and to embrace life the Verve way.”

To make this year’s VerveLife event even more memorable, the finale event will culminate in an electrifying evening afterparty concert that will be headlined by Alternate Sound.

For the past six years, the VerveLife event has continued to raise the bar in uniting fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers across Nigeria under one umbrella. In an effort to extend its message of fitness and well-being beyond Nigeria’s borders, VerveLife has been successfully introduced in the East African countries of Kenya and Uganda, making it a truly pan-African event.

To register to attend the biggest fitness party of the year, please visit www.myverveworld.com/life