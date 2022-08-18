Africar Could Change The Transportation Sector – Minister

According to Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, the automobile industry is one of the enormous potential sectors. He also noted that his ministry was unwavering in addressing the sector’s problems.

Africar is a technology firm that is a part of the Stallion Group with the mission to operate and develop ride-hailing solutions for transportation.

In a statement, the minister remarked that Africar could completely change the state’s transportation sector by offering jobs and reasonably priced rides.

Adebayo announced this at the recent Africar ride-hailing brand launch ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo State, which government representatives and business leaders attended.

“A ride-hailing app that uses exclusively locally produced cars has the potential to change the local industry,” he was quoted as saying. One of the president’s top priorities is Nigeria’s automotive sector integration.

‘The ministry is putting forth great effort to address the difficulties it has encountered and to resurrect the industry because it has such great promise.