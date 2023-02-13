(AfricaNXT): ProjectGiiV’s Olamide Jasanya Gathers Industry Stakeholders To Discuss Role Of CSR In Nation Building

The global economy is constantly changing, and Africa is no exception. As the continent continues to grow and develop, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and citizen engagement can play a significant role in fostering Africa’s development. This was one of the major takeaways from the recently concluded talk session held at the 2023 Africa NXT event held on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The session which was put together by leading digital charity platform, ProjectGiiV, had the founder, Olamide Jasanya, and other professionals like Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Ken Egbas, CEO of TruCSR and founder of Chess in Slums, Tunde Onakoya, discuss extensively the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and how it can be used to foster economic growth and social progress in Africa.

Amongst other things discussed was how to use CSR and citizen engagement to create meaningful partnerships between private and public sectors, as well as how to leverage resources to drive positive change in Africa. Jasanya, during his remarks, noted that CSR involves companies taking responsibility for their actions and considering the impacts of their decisions on society and the environment, and Citizen engagement involves the public having a say in the decisions that affect them and their communities. By combining both elements, he says, companies can work together with local communities to develop sustainable solutions to common problems.

“CSR and Citizen Engagement CSR are key factors in developing sustainable local economies and communities. Companies can use CSR to invest in local communities and create jobs. This can help to reduce poverty and provide economic opportunities for people. Companies can also use CSR to help protect the environment and promote conservation. By investing in renewable energy sources and other green initiatives, the effects of climate change can be reduced and a healthier environment, created for people to live in. Citizen engagement is an essential part of developing sustainable local economies and communities. It is important for citizens to have a say in the decisions that affect them and their communities”, he said.

Okpagu spoke about the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors as well as efforts made in achieving social impact through the empowerment of African entrepreneurs. She added that CSR is critical to the economic development of Nigeria and Africa at large. To corroborate Okapagu’s statement, Ibekwe mentioned that the government must collaborate with the private sector to identify existing solutions and drive an efficient partnership towards the same goal of CSR. Egbas spoke from the direction of measuring the impact of CSR. He stated that companies must consider why they invest in CSR to effectively measure its impact on the community and how it benefits both the public and private sectors. In terms of impact metrics, Onokoya added that CSR should be seen from an end-to-end perspective where companies are deliberate about their efforts and the expected outcome it will generate.

The session is the latest effort from ProjectGiiV in continuance of its advocacy to encourage and democratise charitable initiatives. Via its website and mobile app, the organisation continues to ease the process of philanthropic donations making it easy for donors to meet with need homes and make donations without hassle. Since its operations in 2020, the platform has facilitated donations worth over N10m. Over time, ProjectGiiV has partnered with other humanitarian organizations, corporate entities, and individuals to further achieve its corporate philosophy of helping people to do good and touching more lives.

The platform continues to thrive on its pillars – Empathy, Service, Transparency, and Speed – to reach more homes and individuals. With a strong board of trustees and a diverse executive management team, ProjectGiiV remains committed to becoming the leading digital charity platform in Nigeria and across Africa.