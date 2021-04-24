fbpx
African Union Calls For Chad’s Return To Civilian Rule

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

African Union Calls For Chad’s Return To Civilian Rule

April 24, 2021073
African Union Calls For Chad's Return To Civilian Rule

The African Union on Friday urged the restoration of civilian rule in Chad after veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno’s son, a general, took charge following his father’s death fighting rebels.

The AU’s 15-member security body, the Peace and Security Council, voiced “grave concern” over the establishment of a military council headed by 37-year-old Mahamat Idriss Deby.

The elder Deby, who had ruled the vast semi-desert state with an iron fist for 30 years, died from wounds sustained in battle at the weekend.

His death has stunned ally and former colonial ruler France, which has relied on Chad in its campaign against a jihadist revolt in the Sahel region.

Chad staged a state funeral for Deby on Friday that was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, who called on the newly-appointed military government to foster “stability, inclusion, dialogue, democratic transition”.

Chad’s parliament and government have been dissolved, allowing Mahamat Idriss Deby to wield full powers.

He has promised “free and democratic” elections after an 18-month transition period that can be extended once.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council met to discuss the situation Chad on Thursday but waited to issue its statement until after Friday’s funeral.

READ ALSO: “Immigration Officers To Wear Bodycams” – Aregbesola

It urged Chad’s security forces “to respect the constitutional mandate and order, and to expeditiously embark on a process of restoration of constitutional order and handing over of political power to the civilian authorities.”

The statement also called for “an all-inclusive national dialogue” and said the African Union Commission, headed by Chadian former prime minister Moussa Faki Mahamat, should send a fact-finding mission to the country.

The Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebel group, which crossed into Chad from Libya, has vowed to pursue its offensive after a pause for the funeral.

Friday’s AU statement said conditions on the ground posed a potential threat to Chad, its neighbours and the entire continent.

AFP

About Author

African Union Calls For Chad’s Return To Civilian Rule
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Eddie Van Halen ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
October 7, 20200299

Eddie Halen, Hard Rock Legend Dies at 65

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Eddie Van Halen, of the legendary hard rock group that bore his family name, died on Tuesday following a long battle with cancer, his son announced. “I can’
Read More
July 1, 2016275

Transcorp Hilton Flags Off $100m Renovation Project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transcorp Hilton Abuja has announced the commencement of a major renovation that will upgrade the five-Star Transcorp Hilton Abuja guest experience in every
Read More
Buhari COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
February 10, 20200104

Buhari Eyes Stronger Bilateral Ties with Canada

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, described Nigeria-Canada relations as very cordial, expressing his desire to further strength
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.