African Startups Eligible For Google’s AI Program

Google has announced that African entrepreneurs (startups) are now eligible to apply for its 10-week equity-free accelerator program.

The technological behemoth announced on Tuesday that the ‘Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First’ program is already accepting applications.

Google stated that the program would help African startups employ artificial intelligence to solve local problems.

The 10-week equity-free accelerator program is for Seed to Series A startups based in Africa or developing Africa-centered solutions.

Google for Startups Accelerator Africa accepts applications from startups in Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte D’ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

“Applications for the 10-week equity-free accelerator are now open, inviting startups up to series A stage based in Africa or building Africa-centric solutions with AI and machine learning,” the statement reads.

“Participants will benefit from access to Google’s AI expertise, and technical resources including up to $350,000 Google Cloud credits, mentorship from seasoned AI professionals, and invaluable networking opportunities.

“This programme recognises the transformative role that AI is playing across the world, innovating industries, and reimagining the realms of possibilities.”

According to Google, the program also emphasizes the enormous contributions of African businesses in addressing some of the region’s most urgent concerns through the use of AI, with the primary goal remaining to encourage and “highlight African-driven solutions.”

Interested startups are advised to apply before September 6, 2023 and submit applications via the website.