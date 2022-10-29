African Hopes Alive And Kicking Ahead Of The 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar

The one big absentee from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be Nigeria, who failed to make the quadrennial international this time around, following an agonising elimination by Ghana on away goals in the qualifiers.

But as the showpiece tournament fast approaches, the sense of enthusiasm for the beautiful game remains present, throughout our own country and indeed the entire African continent.

Comparing the latest World Cup odds and offers can make for interesting reading, especially when visiting Arabian Betting to source coverage and analysis for the best football betting sites, including step-by-step guides advice regarding latest bonuses and promotions.

Heading into the upcoming international tournament, oddsmakers at many bookies regard the African teams as underdogs, albeit with prospects of providing an element of surprise.

Given there are five teams representing the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which are likely to cause the biggest upsets? Let’s take a look at those with the best possibilities of progressing from the group stage, and maybe push even further into the knockout rounds, once the greatest show in football really gets going.

African sides with the strongest expectations

While the hopes of an African country winning the World Cup seem slim, according to the latest odds with just a few short weeks to go, there are positive signs that solid progress can be made.

Although they are tipped as considerable outsiders, the 81.00 priced odds for Senegal make them the strongest African contenders, albeit without being viewed as genuine contenders to actually lift the trophy.

Nevertheless, there is firm belief and confidence that Senegal should qualify from Group A, given they are seen as reliable candidates to finish in the top two, just behind Netherlands as the favourites to progress.

In a group which also features host nation Qatar and South American minnows Ecuador, there’s no reason why the Lions of Teranga can’t make the knockout stage, if they can perform to their capabilities and potential.

“I’ve never been as motivated as I was when I stepped up against the Egyptian goalkeeper, and the rest is history.”



Sadio Mane 🇸🇳​ Senegal icon— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 13, 2022

As the team who cost Nigeria their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the prospects for Ghana in Group H are difficult to say the least. Considered rank outsiders to win the tournament at lengthy 251.00 odds with many bookies, the Black Stars will certainly not regarded as realistic hopes to lift the trophy, and their chances of reaching the knockout phase will also be challenging.

Ghana will be up against Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo and Uruguay with Luis Suarez, both veteran football icons who could be appearing in their final World Cup, adding an extra layer of determination on their part.

South Korea will also be dangerous opponents, yet if the Ghanaian side can demonstrate their full range of capabilities, they should be in the fight to make progress at the tournament.

Underdogs looking to demonstrate African spirit.

Given their impressive performances at previous tournaments, nobody should ever underestimate the potential for Cameroon to produce shock results, although they have a mountain to climb in Group G.

This group is headlined by current World Cup favourites Brazil, while the European selections from Switzerland and Serbia will provide stiff opposition. For this reason, Cameroon have the lowest odds to qualify amongst those four teams.

Tough and talented European opposition is also the hurdle facing Morocco in Group F, where they will take on a powerful Belgian side, plus a hugely experienced Croatia team who reached the 2018 World Cup final in Russia.

Beating either one of those two sides would provide the Atlas Lions with a huge boost, given they should be capable of beating Canada, which makes frustrating the European teams even more of a keener objective.

Last but by no means least, Tunisia are seen as the weakest representatives from the African continent, valued at practically impossible 501.00 odds of lifting the World Cup trophy.

They too will face tough European opponents, including reigning champions France, plus an increasingly impressive Denmark. The easiest game on paper for the Eagles of Carthage in Group D should be Australia, who must be beaten for any chance of progress to exist.