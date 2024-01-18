African Development Bank Trains Managers On Programme-Budget Implementation In Public Administration

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The African Development Bank has supported the capacity building of about 50 managers from Burundi’s public administration to consolidate implementation of the programme budget currently under deployment.

The training sessions, which ran from 22 November to 23 December 2023, covered the preparation of work plans and the annual budget, quarterly progress reports, and annual performance reports in addition to developing a results-oriented public investment programme. Training also covered the identification of public-private partnership projects, pre-assessments and contract negotiations.

Course participants welcomed the great opportunities for exchange and knowledge-sharing with the trainers, which will help them to improve public management governance and effectiveness, put public financial management on the path to international norms and standards, operationalize the programme approach and strengthen the planning, programming, budgeting and monitoring, and evaluation chain.

Dieudonné Sakubu, Controller of Expenditure Commitments at the Vice-Presidency of the Republic of Burundi at the Prime Minister’s Office and at the Independent National Electoral Commission, hailed the training. “This new knowledge will allow me to better serve the administrations whose expenditures and commitments I control,” he said. He thanked the ministry of finance and economic planning, which had organized this training with the support of the African Development Bank through its Project to Support the Improvement of Resource Mobilization and the Business Climate.

Several attendees expressed satisfaction with the utility of the training. “Many of the challenges we used to face will be resolved thanks to this training,” said Rose Kelly Nahishakiye, a support officer at the Burundi Development Agency.

Gérard Manariyo, an officer at the Agency for the Support of Public-Private Partnership Contracts, said that he had learned how to prepare tender documents and better develop public-private partnership contract award documents.

“This training has been very beneficial to the staff of the Agency for the Support of Implementation of Public-Private Partnership Contracts,” said its director, Jeanne d’Arc Igirimbabazi. “The content of the modules gives us hope. Applying this knowledge will allow us to evolve and better deal with the private consultancy firms hired by partners”.

