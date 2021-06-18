fbpx
African CEOs Expect Post COVID-19 Economic Recovery This Year – PwC

Tax Policies, Over-Regulation Making African CEOs Anxious

A survey of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Businesses in Africa showed that about 68 percent are optimistic that the global economic will recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

The study report by PwC and launched at a virtual event on Thursday said globally, 76 percent of the CEOs are hopeful of economic rebound in 2021.

The 8th edition of PwC’s Africa Business Agenda 2021 report stated that the business leaders are, however, concerned that about the impact of government policy, cybersecurity, technology, and people on their businesses.

The report said, “CEOs in Africa are more confident in their own company’s revenue prospects and the strength of the global economy than they were in 2020. However, they have concerns about government policy, cybersecurity, technology, and people.”

“Another concern for the African CEOs is that of uncertainty in tax policy across the continent. To also stay ahead in the business. 44 per cent of CEOs in Africa are changing their workforce strategy to improve competitiveness,” PwC stated.

READ ALSO: Africa Currently Experiencing Third Wave Of COVID-19 Infection – WHO

Commenting on the findings, the Regional Senior Partner PwC West Africa, Uyi Akpata, said, “In the light of the concerns that Africa’s CEOs have on policy uncertainty, tax policy uncertainty, cyber threats, and over-regulation, this is an opportunity for African business leaders to reimagine every aspect of their operating model.

“Further, companies and countries in West Africa should take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, which came into force on 1 January 2021, to drive growth and bolster their economies through increased continental trade.”

The report stated, “Tax issues and uncertainty are rising on the list of threats. In Africa, it is ranked third, up from seventh last year. CEOs are undoubtedly watching debts accumulate as governments intervene with stimulus packages, and realise that the public will expect businesses to pay their fair share.

“In Africa, 56 per cent of CEOs are already factoring increasing tax obligations into their strategic risk management activities.”

PwC received responses from 5,050 CEOs in 100 countries and territories in January and February of 2021. The results for Africa are based on a sub-sample of 50 CEOs from 14 countries.

