African Business Leaders Seek Greater Devotion to COVID-19 Challenges

December 6, 2020 27

Executives of business and civil society across Africa joined United Nations leaders at a virtual UN Global Compact gathering to seek for a greater devotion to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in response to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just over 2,000 executives and experts from 35 African countries attended the virtual Making Global Goals Local Business – Africa meeting. Speakers included United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, Othman Benjelloun, CEO of Bank of Africa Group BMCE, Celestin Mukeba, CEO, Equity Bank Congo, Siddarth Ramaswamy, Vice President, Unilever West Africa and Jane Karuku, CEO, EABL. They participated in sessions covering everything from supply chain challenges in Africa to the opportunities for increasing gender equality in every phase of doing business.

Opening the meeting, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed said: “We must be vigilant to prevent COVID-19 from slowing Africa’s momentum. Governments, financial institutions and the private sector must stay the course – driving sustainable investment … maintaining access to international markets … putting the brakes on corruption … and strengthening support for small and medium-sized enterprises. And always, we must invest sustainably in poor and marginalized communities, leaving no one behind.”

Organised by the UN Global Compact in collaboration with Global Compact Local Networks in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Tanzania, Morocco, and the Indian Ocean and Mauritius Regional Network, the one-day online event was themed “Uniting Business for the Africa We Want: Decade of Action and Opportunities.”

“African industry represents a vital link to the chain of more than 11,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories to the UN Global Compact,” said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

“During today’s summit, we heard from leaders from Morocco to Mauritius and were inspired by speakers making progress on investing in youth, furthering energy production using sustainable ocean business practices, and tackling climate change and gender equality issues. It’s clear that African science and technology paired with responsible business solutions can solve education, labour, and operational challenges.”

Kenyan media personality and news anchor Yvonne Okwara hosted the event, and the talented African Children’s Choir gave a rousing drumming and singing performance at the closing.