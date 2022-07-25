African Alliance Pays N4.08bn Claims In Six Months

In the first six months of 2022, African Alliance Insurance Plc paid N4.08 billion in claims to its clients across many lines of business.

Joyce Ojemudia, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of African Alliance Insurance Plc, underlined the company’s commitment to fulfilling genuine claims promptly.

She said, “African Alliance Insurance Plc was built on a solid foundation of claims payment.” “Year in, year out, we do not shy away from fulfilling this critical obligation to our policyholders as due.”

While expressing the company’s commitment to satisfying its customers, she said, “Our pay-off is not just an empty statement of facts but indeed an assurance that we will remain devoted to our policyholders despite unforeseen circumstances which may arise. It’s been 62 years, and we have not wavered from our commitment.”

According to the year-to-date breakdown, the life insurer paid N1.81 billion in annuity claims, N857.2 billion in individual life claims, N765.4 billion in group life claims, N436.3 billion in Takaful, and N208 billion in Esusu payments.

The ISO-certified corporation stated that it has consistently beaten the odds by providing best-in-class life insurance products to all classes of Nigerians and enterprises.