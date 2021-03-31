African Alliance Gets Recertified On ISO 22301 For Business Continuity Management

March 31, 2021 108

As part of our unending commitment to our stakeholders and customers, we have been recertified by Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) on ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management (BCM). This certificate was first awarded to us in 2020 by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) which signified that African Alliance Insurance PLC met all the requirements for Business Continuity Management (BCM).

The recertification further confirms African Alliance’s ability to deliver in every circumstance and our commitment to upholding our promise to be with our stakeholders for life.

“For us at African Alliance, our priority is to continue to fulfil our stated obligations to our stakeholders and show our customers that our promise to be with them for life is to be trusted,” said Joyce Ojemudia, our MD/CEO.

“I appreciate the continued efforts of the entire BCM team led by our Executive Director, Finance, Olabisi Adekola and ably managed by the BCM Manager, Patrick Eka-Iloma. Without them, these efforts would have come to naught,” she added.

Our Brand, Media and Communications Manager, Bankole Banjo, in his statement said “For over 60 years, we have taken our responsibility of being Nigeria’s foremost life insurer seriously and the recertification of the ISO 22301 accreditation further assures that we will not become complacent. Our commitment is life long.”

ISO 22301:2012 is a globally recognized Business Continuity management standard developed and published by the International Organization of Standardization (ISO). This standard provides a model that organizations of all types and sizes can use in building an effective Business Continuity System. ISO 22301 specifies the requirements for a management system to protect against, reduce the likelihood of and ensure a business recovers from disruptive incidents.