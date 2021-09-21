fbpx

African Alliance Excites Brokers With A DIY Portal, Targets 50% Market Growth By Year End

Foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance PLC, has developed an innovative self-service portal to ease seamless transactions between insurers and brokers. This was disclosed at the Members Evening of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, South-South Area Committee, held in Port Harcourt recently hosted by African Alliance Insurance.

Joyce Ojemudia, the firm’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, while addressing the body of brokers in the region said, “the self-service policy platform is customized for all brokers to buy end-to-end from the comfort of their offices. This is one of the ways we are embedding technology in our business just so we can achieve seamless service delivery and customer satisfaction while speeding up the underwriting process.”

She also reiterated the company’s quest to achieve a minimum of 50% growth in its market share by the end of the year. “Progress is what we are all about and as the figures show, we are making loads of progress. In the same period, we paid ₦3.12bn in claims, a 29% increase from the ₦2.43b we paid same period last year while our Gross Premium Income rose from ₦1.8b to ₦3.2B, representing a 66% increase year on year.

These figures are the reasons we have embarked on an aggressive market expansion campaign with a view to consolidating our all-round progress across the board.” Earlier in her remarks, she thanked the body of brokers for their unstinting support whilst seeking for a better relationship and a most mutually beneficial strategic business engagement, “we thank everyone here present who has partnered with us and aided our progress month by month, quarter by quarter. We do not take this for granted,” she added.

In his welcome address, Joseph Olaniyan, the Chairman of the NCRIB South-South Area Committee, commended the management of African Alliance Insurance for the giant strides they have made especially in the last year. “We at the South-South Area Committee have felt and experienced a major turnaround in African Alliance and I can assure you today, personally and as a group, that we will do more business with African Alliance Insurance in the coming days because, for us, we want to do business with the firm that can assure us of their unwavering quality service delivery at all times.”

Incorporated in 1960 to transact life businesses in Nigeria, African Alliance Insurance PLC has grown in leaps and bounds providing succour for individuals and aiding businesses across the country for over six decades. Recently, the firm deepened its retail footprints with the opening of two new branches in Abeokuta and Akure in a bid to drive its market expansion strategy whilst bringing insurance closer to the people of the ancient cities.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

