Africa To Receive Almost 90 million COVID-19 Vaccine In February – WHO

February 5, 2021 12

The World Health Organization (WHO) African region said on Thursday that Africa will receive nearly 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX in February 2021.

“Africa has watched other regions start COVID-19 vaccination campaigns from the side-lines for too long,” WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti said during a briefing on the roll-out of vaccines in the continent. “This planned roll-out is a critical first step to ensuring the continent gets equitable access to vaccines. We know no one will be safe until everyone is safe.”

In what could the organisation described as the largest ever mass vaccination campaign in Africa, the agency noted that the vaccines would come mainly from the AstraZeneca/Oxford AZD1222 vaccine. However, the rollout is subject to the vaccine being approved for emergency use by the WHO. The review is expected to be received soon, the agency added.

READ ALSO: SSANU, NASU To Commence Strike On Friday

These doses are targeted at vaccinating 3% of the African population who are most in need of protection, including health workers and other vulnerable groups in the first half of 2021.

This announcement allows countries to fine-tune their planning for #COVID19 immunization campaigns. We urge African nations to ramp up readiness & finalize their national vaccine deployment plans… We can’t afford to waste a single dose. — Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) February 4, 2021