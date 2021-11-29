fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

Africa Should Not Be Penalized Over New Covid-19 Variants, Says AfDB President

November 29, 20210157
Africa Should Not Be Penalized Over New Covid-19 Variants, Says AfDB President

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has urged world leaders not to characterize or punish African countries for the new COVID-19 variants and mutations occurring across the world.

The AfDB chief, who is among the strong advocates of equity in the distribution of vaccines stated this in a series of tweets on Sunday in the wake of the new COVID-19 variant spreading and causing panic.

South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday, announced the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus, known as B.1.1.529. The World Health Organisation (WHO) later tagged it “Omicron” and designated it a ‘variant of concern’ (VOC) because of its “concerning” number of mutations.

Scientists had stated that the new Omicron could elude the body’s immune response, making it more transmissible.

Disease Outbreak Kills 9 In Ebonyi State

Besides, South Africa, other countries where the new variant has been discovered in Belgium, Botswana, Israel, United Kingdom, and Hong Kong. The discovery has led to many countries placing travel restrictions on South Africa and other countries in the region.

He stated that Africa is not the source of the COVID-19 pandemic and should not be punished for new variants, urging for global justice, equity, and fairness in access to vaccines.

“Africa should not be labelled and penalized for COVID-19 variants and mutations that occur randomly elsewhere in the world. Africa is not the source of COVID-19,” he tweeted.

“There must be global justice, equity & fairness in access to vaccines. Global vaccine supply system has underserved Africa. Protecting one’s home alone in the midst of a forest fire does not work. Put out the forest fire.

“Africa must accelerate the manufacturing of its own vaccines & set up its own “healthcare security defence system”. Africa must no longer outsource health security of its 1.8 billion people to the benevolence of others.”

On Saturday, South Africa also said it was being punished for its advanced ability to detect new COVID-19 variants. The African nation said the travel bans and restrictions imposed would affect its economy.

About Author

Africa Should Not Be Penalized Over New Covid-19 Variants, Says AfDB President
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

No Date Has Been Decided For The Removal Of Subsidy – Sylva COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 17, 20200303

FG Working to Make Fuel N97 per Litre, says Timipre Sylva

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources, says the federal government is working to make fuel available at N97 per litre, using the compress
Read More
October 24, 20140186

REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOBS | Service Sales Manager – West Central Africa at GE

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram GE is recruiting to fill the below position: Job Title: Service Sales Manager – West Central Africa Job Number: 2005973 Location: Lagos, Nigeria Busin
Read More
June 26, 20140180

“Astronomical Crash In Airfares Poses Great Danger” – Aviation Expert

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram An aviation expert in the country has warned the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAAand the Federal Government of the sudden cut of airfares by some loc
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.