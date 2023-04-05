Africa Magic Airs Brand-New Series ‘Lahira’

Lahira, the highly anticipated action-packed series, premiered on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. The captivating drama, suspense, and intrigue-filled series follows the life of a brave young girl whose village is destroyed by armed men.

The series focuses on the daunting challenges of terrorism, insurgency, and survival in Northern Nigeria, with a diverse cast of actors across the country.

The actors include Norbert Young, Gloria Anozie-Young, and fast-rising Miracle Iyanda, who plays the lead cast as Lahira. Acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Justice Atigogo produced the series, while Peter Fada created and directed the film.

With a talented cast of seasoned actors and fresh faces, Lahira promises to be a riveting and unforgettable viewing experience. The series is filled with plot twists and unexpected turns, as the characters grapple with love, family, and the pursuit of their dreams.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, gather your friends and family, and tune in to Africa Magic to watch the captivating series, Lahira.

This is a show you definitely don’t want to miss, and we guarantee it will have you hooked from the very first episode! For more information, visit Africa Magic’s website or follow the story on Instagram and Twitter.