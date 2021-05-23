Africa Has Received $6.2bn For Water Infrastructure Since 2010 From AfDB

May 23, 2021 92

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has, since the beginning of the decade, invested $6.2 billion to tackle the problem of water infrastructure on the continent.

This was disclosed in a statement by the bank, noting that the bank’s board of directors had signed off on a new water policy.

It was disclosed that the new policy would prioritise water security and the transformation of water assets for a more “sustainable, green, and inclusive economic growth in regional member countries,” the statement said.

Speaking on the role of the bank’s new policy in supporting the continent in the promotion of integrated development and management of the continent’s water sector, AfDB’s Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Atsuko Toda, said:

“This new policy on water provides a general framework for the African Development Bank Group to expand its role as the continent’s partner promoting the integrated development and management of Africa’s water sector for inclusive and sustainable growth in Africa.”

The new policy rests on four principles, and they are:

Principle 1: attaining water security at household, national and regional levels should be recognised as a key outcome fundamental for inclusive growth. The Bank seeks to promote the attainment of water security in all its regional member countries and sub-regions.

Principle 2: equitable social welfare and economic growth. The Bank will continue to advocate for an integrated approach to water development and management by striking a sustainable balance in the social, economic and environmental spheres.

Principle 3: promoting sustainable and equitable access to water services as an enabler for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Water is a key enabler for many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, The Bank considers water to be essential for life, health, dignity, empowerment, environmental sustainability, peace and prosperity. The new policy aims to vigorously promote water security to advance the SDGs agenda.

Principle 4: transboundary water resources management and development should be recognised as a significant requirement to achieve seamless regional economic integration. The Bank will actively seek to use the transboundary nature of water to enhance regional integration and promote conflict resolution.

Sharing the view of the bank’s board, the Officer in Charge for the Bank’s Water Development and Sanitation Department, Osward Chanda, said, “That the Bank’s Board noted the new policy is a best practice for excellence in quality, selectivity and degree of consultation. The Board’s acknowledgement will add to our motivation to see the policy diligently implemented.

“We are grateful for the inputs and perspectives provided by Bank departments that are part of the water ecosystem, which helped shape this Water Policy.”