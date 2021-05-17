fbpx
Africa Finance Summit Not Postponed, BizWatch Nigeria Findings

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSNEWSLETTER

Africa Finance Summit Not Postponed, BizWatch Nigeria Findings

May 17, 20210118
Africa Finance Summit Not Postponed, BizWatch Nigeria Findings

Contrary to public misconception, the Africa Finance Summit, to be held in Paris has not been postponed. Nigeria’s President Muhammad departed Abuja for Paris on Sunday.

Buhari came under criticism for going ahead with his travel to Paris. The criticism ensued as a result of the near similarity with the Africa-France summit with the fact that France is the host of both events.

The Africa Finance Summit is hosted by French President, Emmanuel Macron and is not the same as the African Finance Summit.

The reason for the cancellation as captured by BizWatch Nigeria on the Twitter page of the organizers was due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions

READ ALSO: Buhari Arrives France For African Finance Summit

A former Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, who has been very critical of the Buhari administration tweeted; ‘If the Africa-France Summit was postponed, due to #COVID19, and @MBuhari was informed, why did he still travel to Paris? I remind Buhari that Nigeria is drifting. If he does not drift back to Abuja to halt the drift, I might be forced to drift to Paris to #HarassBuhariOutofParis!’

According to the Official Spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu, “Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.’

He is expected back in the country within the week

About Author

Africa Finance Summit Not Postponed, BizWatch Nigeria Findings
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 9, 20180100

China Announces Retaliatory 25 percent Tariff Targeted at US $16 billion Export

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram China’s commerce ministry has announced that it will start imposing 25% import duties targeting $16bn (£12.4bn) worth of US goods. The Chinese counter
Read More
COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
February 5, 20180107

Euro Holds Near Three-year High

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The European Single Currency, Euro stayed above $1.25 on Friday,February 2, continuing a strong week in which rising U.S. treasury yields failed to lift the
Read More
Financial Inclusion BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
August 5, 20190140

Fintech: Solution to Long Search for Financial Inclusion – CBN, FITC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram From the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Financial Institutions Training Centre(FITC), to the experts in the nation’s financial services sector, Finan
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.