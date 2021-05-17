Africa Finance Summit Not Postponed, BizWatch Nigeria Findings

May 17, 2021 118

Contrary to public misconception, the Africa Finance Summit, to be held in Paris has not been postponed. Nigeria’s President Muhammad departed Abuja for Paris on Sunday.

Buhari came under criticism for going ahead with his travel to Paris. The criticism ensued as a result of the near similarity with the Africa-France summit with the fact that France is the host of both events.

The Africa Finance Summit is hosted by French President, Emmanuel Macron and is not the same as the African Finance Summit.

The reason for the cancellation as captured by BizWatch Nigeria on the Twitter page of the organizers was due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions

A former Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, who has been very critical of the Buhari administration tweeted; ‘If the Africa-France Summit was postponed, due to #COVID19, and @MBuhari was informed, why did he still travel to Paris? I remind Buhari that Nigeria is drifting. If he does not drift back to Abuja to halt the drift, I might be forced to drift to Paris to #HarassBuhariOutofParis!’

According to the Official Spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu, “Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.’

He is expected back in the country within the week