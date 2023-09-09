Africa Climate Summit Releases Nairobi Declaration, Call To Action

The Africa Climate Summit (ACS), co-hosted by the African Union Commission, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and His Excellency, President of the Republic of Kenya, today announced the release of the African Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change and Call to Action.

The inaugural ACS was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in the presence of African and global leaders, intergovernmental organisations, Regional Economic Communities, United Nations Agencies, private sector, civil society organisations, indigenous peoples, local communities, civil society organisations, youth, and academia. At the close of the summit, His Excellency urged for the implementation of the efforts required to meet Africa’s ambitions for climate action.

The Nairobi Declaration will serve as Africa’s common position in global climate change processes, including COP28. The pact serves as a clarion call for the global community to urgently act to reduce emissions, fulfil obligations, deliver on pledges made before, and support the continent in addressing climate change.

The declaration urges developed nations to honour their commitment to provide $100 billion annually in climate finance and calls for delivery on and beyond the following priority areas:

Adaptation and resilience; climate finance commitments; global carbon taxation; green growth and investments; loss and damage; multilateral financial reforms; natural assets and biodiversity; ocean sustainability; phasing out fossil fuels; and urgent action on emissions reduction.

His Excellency, President of the Republic of Kenya and a driving force behind the inaugural ACS, commended progressive capital commitments made during the week, which have reached a combined total of US$26 billion in excess from public, private, and multilateral development banks, philanthropic foundations, and dedicated partners in the development finance community.

Highlighting the imperative to deepen local and global cooperation for shared prosperity, Joseph Nganga, CEO of Africa Climate Summit, said: “Our summit recognises that Africa is affected by the climate crisis, but equally importantly, it highlights that investing in the continent’s future can significantly benefit the region and the world.

“Africa requires funding, innovative policies, and enhanced cooperation. We have the power to address this crisis through global collaboration. Our message calls for urgency and hope.”