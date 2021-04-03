Afenifere Spokesman, Yinka Odumakin Dies Of COVID-19

April 3, 2021 90

Yinka Odumakin, the spokesman for Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, is dead.

An annonymous source disclosed that Mr. Odumakin had spent his last two weeks on a ventilator over COVID-19 complications. He was 59.

His younger brother Ademola Odumakin said he took ill a month ago after contracting the deadly virus and was unable to attend their mother’s burial.

Mr Odumakin was notable for his role in the National Democratic Coalition, which opposed the brutal regime of General Sani Abacha after June 12, 1993, elections were annulled.

Mr Odumakin, who was married to another activist Joe Okei-Odumakin, was known for his criticism of the Buhari-led administration. As the spokesman for the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), Mr Odumakin challenged corruption, political favouritism and nepotism under Mr Buhari’s government.

He also warned the government against attempts to crack down on Sunday Igboho and other southern activists against herdsmen violence.