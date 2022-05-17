fbpx

Adesina Rejects APC Presidential Form

May 17, 2022074
How Nigeria, Others Can Avert Food Crisis -AfDB

The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) President, Akinwunmi Adesina has rejected the Nigerian presidential nomination form for the political party; All Progressive Congress (APC).

The form was purchased for him by his supporters who called on him to join the Presidential race.

Adesina via a statement on Tuesday, said his current activities at AfDB will not allow him to accept a presidential run.

Bizwatch Nigeria reports that some Nigerians bought forms for Mr Adesina and urged him to run for President on the back of his economic and social achievements in Nigeria and across the continent.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done thishave expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development,” Adesina said.

Adesina’s statement is addresses speculations about his interest in contesting for presidency at the upcoming general elections scheduled hold on February 2023.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

