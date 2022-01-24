fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

AfDB, World Bank Approve N2.83bn Loan For Nigeria

January 24, 20220341
AfDB, World Bank Approve N2.83bn Loan For Nigeria

World Bank and the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), last year (2021), approved the disbursement of a total sum of $2.83 billion to Nigeria.

In separate statements obtained from the international banks, it was discovered there-in that the credit facilities were not limited to the Nigerian government, but also extended to firms and agencies in the country.

A breakdown of the loans

On February 5, 2021, the World Bank announced the approval of $500 million for the Nigerian government to support the improvement of electricity access and services to Nigerians.

On May 25, 2021, the Washington-based Bank announced the approval of a $700 million credit for the Nigeria Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene Program.

The programme provides six million people with basic drinking water services, and 1.4 million people access improved sanitation services.

On September 30, 2021, the Washington-based bank approved a $400 million credit in additional financing from the International Development Association (IDA) to provide upfront financing for safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine acquisition and deployment within the country.

On December 16, 2021, the World Bank approved an $800 million credit from the IDA for the National Social Safety Net Programme Scale-Up.

In total, the World Bank approved $2.4 billion, offering Nigeria more financing than the AfDB.

On March 5, 2021, the African Development Bank Group signed a $400,000 grant agreement with Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission to strengthen securities market regulation and broaden market instruments.

On July 7, 2021, the Board of Directors of the AfDB approved a loan of $50 million to Nigeria’s First City Monument Bank to channel to local enterprises.

On October 20, 2021, the AfDB signed a grant agreement for $500,000 with Y’ello Digital Financial Services, a fintech subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, to study economic, religious, and social factors hampering access to finance for women in northern Nigeria.

On December 14, 2021, a $210 million loan was approved by the AfDB’s Board of Directors to co-finance Phase 1 of the Nigeria Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone Programme.

On December 16, 2021, the board of directors of the AfDB approved a loan of $170 million to finance a digital and creative enterprises program in Nigeria.

In total, BizWatch Nigeria understands that AfDB approved $431.1 million, far less than the approved financing from the World Bank.

World Bank Predicts Nigeria’s Economy Could Grow By 2.5%
Related tags :

About Author

AfDB, World Bank Approve N2.83bn Loan For Nigeria
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCECOVER
March 25, 20130241

UBA Announces New Senior Level Appointment in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The recent restructuring and the spin-off of non-commercial banking operations in line with regulatory guidelines has been followed by the announcement by t
Read More
February 28, 20170230

Naira Static At N460/$ At Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira on Monday, February 27, remained stable against the American Dollar at the parallel or black segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange mar
Read More
Africa Should Not Be Penalized Over New Covid-19 Variants, Says AfDB President BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 14, 20210428

Amount Of Debt Right Now Is About 70 To 75% Of GDP In Africa – Adesina

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Femi Adesina, said that the debt of countries in Africa made up 70 to 75 percent of the Gross Domestic
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.